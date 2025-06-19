Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Acquires 1,085 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,283 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4%

CRM stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.72. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

