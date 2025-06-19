Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,048 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,802,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KO opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

