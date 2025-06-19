Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 873 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.5% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $761.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $716.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.