Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $292.27 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.37 and a 200 day moving average of $350.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.