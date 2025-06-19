Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8%

D opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

