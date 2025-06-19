Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

