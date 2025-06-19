La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. La-Z-Boy updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.31. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
