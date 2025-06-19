Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Boosted by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 356.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $500,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.39%.

Insider Transactions at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In other Sabra Healthcare REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

