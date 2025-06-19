Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total transaction of $3,540,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,175 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,474.75. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $317.20 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

