Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,152 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $46.65 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $49.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

