CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,664 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schlumberger by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,254,000 after purchasing an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $735,398,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

