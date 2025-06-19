Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $874,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EVTR opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

