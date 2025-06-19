ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 221539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

