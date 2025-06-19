OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $48,325.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Walter Field Mclallen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 103,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 838.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

