Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,516.80. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $954.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

