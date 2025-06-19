Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS opened at $397.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.22 and its 200-day moving average is $407.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

