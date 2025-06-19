Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.22. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.
In other news, CEO John David Risher purchased 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
