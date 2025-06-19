PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,324,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $923.62 million, a P/E ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.