Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $124.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

