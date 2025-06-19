GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.