Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $41,678.70 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $41,678.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,920.60. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,899 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $20,293.00.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Joby Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

