Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells $73,197.80 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $73,197.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,252.55. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hippo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Torben Ostergaard sold 4,889 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $120,318.29.

Hippo Stock Up 2.0%

HIPO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.58 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hippo by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hippo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HIPO

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.