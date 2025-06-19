TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 386290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on TIM in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HSBC downgraded TIM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

TIM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, research analysts predict that TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TIM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. TIM’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in TIM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 30,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

