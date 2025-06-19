Biglari (NYSE:BH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $273.76 and last traded at $272.31, with a volume of 44027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.46.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $23.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biglari by 1,809.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

