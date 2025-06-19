HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 21.6% Higher – What’s Next?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,359,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 222,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.14.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

