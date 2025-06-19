Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 453,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.4 days.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $162.07 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

