Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 453,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.4 days.
Loblaw Companies Price Performance
OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $162.07 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $111.72 and a 52-week high of $168.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03.
About Loblaw Companies
