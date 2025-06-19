ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

