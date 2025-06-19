CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

