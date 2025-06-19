Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,037 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

