SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on SentinelOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

S stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $1,166,762.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,093.49. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,689 shares of company stock worth $5,471,360. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,218,000 after buying an additional 959,771 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,077,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after buying an additional 229,230 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,533,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,052,000 after buying an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,494,000 after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

