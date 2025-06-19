Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $235.09 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.75 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.



