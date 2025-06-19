6,294 Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

