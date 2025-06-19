Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 393 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819,148 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.