Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $92.83 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

