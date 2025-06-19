Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $245.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.