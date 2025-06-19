Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,215 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.72% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $367.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

