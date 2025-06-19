Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 77,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 290.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

