iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fox Financial Inc

Fox Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Fox Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fox Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,691,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,926.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $65.87 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

