SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,362,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 339,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after acquiring an additional 303,539 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,959,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $84.48 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

