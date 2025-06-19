Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $199.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

