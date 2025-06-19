Luken Investment Analytics LLC Purchases Shares of 312,154 FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar (NYSEARCA:TDVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar accounts for 3.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 237,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,548 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the fourth quarter worth $1,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar during the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar in the first quarter valued at $675,000.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Stock Up 0.3%

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Technology Dividend Tar

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Vest Technology Dividend Target Income ETF (TDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. TVDI is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US technology companies.

