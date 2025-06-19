Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

