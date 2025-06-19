CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 976 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. HSBC set a $75.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

