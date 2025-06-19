Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $95.72 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $95,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $254.88 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average is $318.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

View Our Latest Report on WTW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.