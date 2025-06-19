Luken Investment Analytics LLC Invests $109,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $520,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1%

XFEB opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.