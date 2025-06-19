Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $554.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

