Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 594,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

