GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

