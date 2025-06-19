Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.0% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total value of $4,108,507.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $296.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

