QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $11,834,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $693.24 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $640.13 and its 200 day moving average is $622.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.